VIDEO: ‘Hero’ transportation worker saves choking 5-year-old in Utah

DRAPER, Utah (NBC/WFLA) — A Department of Transportation worker and highway patrol officer in Utah are being called heroes after saving a 5-year-old girl who was choking. The whole thing was caught on body camera video.

The 5-year-old’s mother pulled into a gas station in Draper, desperately looking for help when she realized the girl was choking in the back seat, troopers said.

Rob Bratton with the Utah Department of Transportation’s Incident Management Team jumped into action and ran over to the woman and child. He performed a reverse Heimlich that dislodged the blockage, allowing the girl to breathe normally again.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper who was also at the scene called a medic to have the child checked.

“We’re so grateful Rob and Trooper Zesiger were in the right place at the right time with the right skills to help save this child’s life,” Utah Highway Patrol said on Facebook.