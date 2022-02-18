VIDEO: Gunman ambushes officer in attack that injured 9, killed 1

PHOENIX (WFLA) — Newly released body cam video showed the moment a Phoenix police officer was ambushed while responding to a shooting call on Feb. 11.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers were dispatched after getting a call about a woman being shot by an intruder.

When the first officer arrived, the suspect, Morris Jones, beckoned him to come closer, saying the woman was injured.

“She’s choking on her own blood. Come on, bro,” Jones can be heard saying in a body camera video.

That’s when Jones pulled a gun and fired several shots at the officer, striking him multiple times in the arm.

The officer screamed in pain and ran away, unable to return fire due to his wounds.

Police said Jones tried to ram their vehicles to get away, but failed. He reportedly escaped back into the house.

A gunfight ensued between officers and Jones as they tried to rescue a baby from the house, according to PPD.

The Special Assignments Unit saved the baby, but police found Jones and a woman, who is believed to be his former girlfriend, shot in the home. Both died.

In the chaos, a total of nine officers were injured.