VIDEO: Great white shark circles boat off Maryland coast

(WFLA/WBAL) – A few fishermen had the trip of a lifetime recently after spotting a great white shark circling their boat, and they caught it on video.

The great white shark brushed up against the charter boat, called “Fish Finder,” just miles off the Ocean City coastline.

“All of a sudden this big white shark showed up right as I’m sitting right next to the boat. [It] decided to swim around, give us a show for about 10 or 15 minutes,” said Steven White.

White took the video. He said it was around 3 p.m. as they wrapped up for the day.

“She showed up and [was] every bit of 15 to 18 foot long. Two to 3,000 pounds, just a massive animal.”

The captain of the boat got the great white to come closer by putting extra bait in the water.

“Other than an aquarium, that’s the first white I’ve ever seen in the wild… I have a whole new perspective about a really big fish in the ocean looks like,” said White.

Jennie Janssen, assistant curator of “Blue Wonders” at the National Aquarium said great whites do make their way past the Ocean City area every year, but to actually see one is pretty rare.

“It’s not uncommon for them to be in the waters here. They typically migrate through this area every year around this time, so it’s not uncommon, but it is definitely a treat if you’re able to be in that close proximity with them,” Janssen said.

For Steven White, it’s a fish tale that won’t soon be forgotten.

“Yeah it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, definitely,” he said.