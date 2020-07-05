VIDEO: Gorilla makes faces at zookeeper

(CNN) – When you were in school, did you ever just want to make faces at your teacher?

Yeah, we thought so. Well, this gorilla feels the same way.

Take a look at Calaya, sticking out her bottom lip at her keeper. She’s a western lowland gorilla who lives at Smithsonian’s National Zoo in DC.

This is actually part of a positive reinforcement training program called “innovate,” which is basically a fun cue that gives her the chance to be creative with the behavior she wants to demonstrate.

In the video above, you can hear her trainer giggling in the background.

But unlike if you made faces at a teacher, Calaya gets rewarded, usually with her fave foods like apples, strawberries, kiwi, mangoes, or oranges.

