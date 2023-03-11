DALLAS (WFLA) — A video of a dog being abandoned drew rage on social media as Dalace police and animal rescuers continued to search for the man responsible.

Thursday, the Dowdy Ferry Animal Commission released a video of a man who left a German Shepherd along Dowdy Ferry Road in southeast Dallas.

“Be prepared to be sick at your stomach!” said Jeremy Boss, president at Dowdy Ferry Animal Commission.

In the video, the man is seen taking the dog out of the vehicle before driving off, with the dog chasing behind him.

“Our foster witnessed the dog being dumped as well!” Boss said. “Time to find out who this POS is!”

According to Boss, police are searching for the person. Boss asked anyone with leads to call 214-543-4419