ATLANTA (WFLA) — Six people were arrested after violent protests broke out in Atlanta over the city’s plans to construct a new police training facility.

Video taken by a witness showed people setting off fireworks and even lighting a vehicle on fire on Peachtree Street.

Mayor Andre Dickens said at least six protestors were arrested and some even had explosives on them.

“These individuals meant violence and used the cover of peaceful protest to conceal their motives,” Dickens wrote on Facebook. “Our law enforcement teams were prepared and resolved the situation swiftly. Our teams remain on alert and continue to serve the community.

Local reports said the protests were against the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, also known as “Cop City,” and the death of a protestor who was shot near the site last week.