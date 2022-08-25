TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sweet video of a father comforting a teary bride before they walked down the aisle in Phoenix was shared by the venue on Instagram.

The video provided by TMX shows the bride and her dad preparing for the special moment.

“The sweetest moment captured between our bride and her dad right before she marries the love of her life If you need us, we’ll be crying for the rest of the day!” the Instagram caption, posted to the Venue at the Grove account, said.

“This is your song,” the father of the bride says in the video.

“This is my song,” she replies.

“And I’m gonna get you up there and I’m gonna give you a big hug and shake Cody’s hand,” he says.

The bride says in the video she’s already crying and asks her father to help with her veil.

At the end of the video, the pair is off down the aisle.

The venue posted a photo from the other angle of the bride and her father headed to her husband.