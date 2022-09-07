MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Eliza Fletcher’s loved ones released a montage of videos showing the slain teacher playfully interacting with students at St. Mary’s Episcopal School during the pandemic.

The video is just under three minutes long, but it’s how her family members want the world to remember the 34-year-old runner and mother of two young boys.

Fletcher taught kindergarten at St. Mary’s Episcopal School. Administrators at the school said they are dealing with the grief and providing counseling to help their young students deal with the tragedy.

Tuesday. after Memphis Police officially identified a body found in South Memphis as Fletcher, her family released this statement:

“We are heartbroken and devastated by this senseless loss. Liza was such a joy to so many – her family, friends, colleagues, students, parents, members of her Second Presbyterian Church congregation, and everyone who knew her. Now it’s time to remember and celebrate how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her. We appreciate all the expressions of love and concern we have received. We are grateful beyond measure to local, state, and federal law enforcement for their tireless efforts to find Liza and to bring justice to the person responsible for this horrible crime. We hope that everyone, including media representatives, understands the need for the family to grieve in privacy without outside intrusion during this painful time.”

Fletcher attended Baylor University and Belmont University, where she graduated in 2012 with a Master of Arts degree in teaching.

In 2014 her lavish wedding to Richie Fletcher was featured in Memphis magazine.

Fletcher was the granddaughter of the late Joseph “Joe” Orgill III, who ran Orgill Inc., a hardware supply company. Forbes listed Orgill as the 143rd-largest private company in the country in 2021, raking in $3.2 billion in revenue that year.