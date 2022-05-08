TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Surveillance cameras caught the moment when an EF-3 tornado tore through a Kansas elementary school on April 29.

Andover Public Schools posted video of the tornado’s destruction at Prairie Creek Elementary, which showed debris being violently tossed outside the school.

A camera inside the school’s cafeteria showed the winds burst through the cafeteria’s windows, moving tables and scattered debris all over the once-clean room.

“We are so fortunate there were no students in the building at the time,” the school wrote. “We continue to be grateful to our amazing staff, parents, community and all of those who have reached out offering help.”