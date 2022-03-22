JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — Viewer submitted drone video shows extensive damage caused by a tornado in Jacksboro, Texas on Monday.

The aerial view showed an elementary school with part of the roof ripped off.

Homes could be seen with damage, some missing roofs. Debris can also be seen on the ground.

The Jacksboro ISD Superintendent said the school will be closed for at least the remainder of the week.

In an update Monday night, officials said they made four rescues from homes and all reported injuries have been minor.

They also said about 60 to 80 homes sustained damage.

At the time of the update the local hospital was without power but running on backup generators. It was unclear when power would be restored for the hospital.