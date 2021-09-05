VIDEO: Dolphin displaced by Hurricane Ida rescued from Louisiana canal

VIDEO: Slidell Police Department (Facebook: @SlidellPD)

LIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A dolphin displaced by Hurricane Ida has been rescued from a canal in Slidell, Louisiana.

On Sunday morning, rescuers responded to reports of the animal stranded in the Schnieder Canal.

Footage from the rescue shows about a dozen responders wading into the water and eventually pulling the injured animal out on a stretcher. It is unknown what kind of injuries the dolphin sustained.

Slidell PD assisted in both the rescue, along with an escort to veterinary services where the dolphin will receive treatment.

Those involved in the rescue include the Slidell Police Department, City of Slidell, NOAA, and The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies.