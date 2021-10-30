VIDEO: Deputy rushes to revive 1-year-old overdosing on drugs

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (NBC News Channel) — Bodycam video shows deputies in Alabama reviving a one year old girl who had ingested drugs.

The rescue took place in fairfield after a 9-1-1 caller said a one year old child had overdosed.

Deputies rushed into the home where they found a child on the floor. Witnesses said she’d been unresponsive for about half an hour.

Deputies used NARCAN to resuscitate the child, and the little girl began to breathe again.

She was taken to a hospital and is reported to be stable.

The child’s mother admitted that the girl had accessed some of her drug paraphernalia and put it in her mouth.

The mother has been charged with chemical endangerment of a child.