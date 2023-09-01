TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A second-grader got the surprise of his life on his first day of school when his dad, who had been deployed overseas, paid him a special visit.

On Aug. 17., the soldier, Sergeant Perry Chronister, dressed as the elementary school’s mascot to see his son for the first time in over a year.

“Wow! I think we have a visitor”, a teacher is heard saying to the students in the video.

The video shows the special moment for second-grader Eli when his dad removes the costume head.

Eli is seen immediately jumping into his dad’s arms, hugging him so hard that he falls back.

“That’s Eli’s dad!” the teacher continues. “Eli’s dad has been gone for a little while, and he has finally returned, so we are so excited.”

Cuyahoga Falls City Schools shared the sweet video in a Facebook post, welcoming home Sergeant Chronister and thanking him for his service.