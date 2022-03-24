WEST SACRAMENTO, Cali. (WFLA) — Plenty of places had wildfires over that last couple weeks, including the Tampa Bay area.

The city of West Sacramento, California had a creative and eco-friendly way of trying to prevent them from getting out of hand in their area: goats.

Video from the City of West Sacramento via Storyful shows the herd of about 400 goats going into a field full of thick brush.

The goats are brought in every year to eat long grass and weeds in harder to reach places in the city.

There were 400 goats, who according to the city, clear about two acres a day. They’ll be at several locations around the city through the end of March.