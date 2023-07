TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A baby was rescued on Wednesday from a hot car in Texas after getting locked inside.

The video, taken by @lindahdz91, shows bystanders smashing the front of the car window to save the child.

A woman, who is not shown in the video, allegedly climbed through the broken glass and handed the baby to someone outside the car.

According to TMX, the child’s family locked the keys and the baby inside.