Video: Base jumpers leap from downtown Nashville rooftop bar

WFLA/NBC

NASHVILLE (WFLA/NBC) – Two base jumpers stunned people at a rooftop bar in downtown Nashville Friday night when they walked in and jumped off the roof.

It happened at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

Two men, who were wearing parachutes, walked through the crowd to the side of the building… and then jumped.

The video shows them gliding down the street.

The woman who shot the video says an officer told her one of the jumpers was arrested.

