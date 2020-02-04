Video appears to show Trump pretending to conduct band during national anthem at Super Bowl party

National

by: Phil Helsel, Caitlin Fichtel and Sasha Urban, NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump view the Florida Atlantic University Marching Band perform at the Trump International Golf Club as they arrive for a Super Bowl viewing party in West Palm Beach on February 2, 2020. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(NBC) – Video appears to show President Donald Trump at a Super Bowl watch party on Sunday pretending to conduct the band as the national anthem played.

The Miami Herald first reported the video, which it said was an Instagram video. The Instagram “story” has since expired, as they typically last only 24 hours.

The video appears to show Trump standing during the anthem and gesturing as though he were conducting a band. Trump remains standing in the video shown by the Herald.

Trump has in the past criticized NFL players who kneel during the anthem as disrespectful, including in 2018 when he said, “You have to stand proudly for the national anthem, or you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

