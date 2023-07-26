(WFLA) — A 93-year-old California man is celebrating an incredible feat. On July 18, he became the oldest person to summit the imposing Half Dome at Yosemite National Park.

Retired theology professor Everett Kalin endured the daunting 400-foot climb with his family by his side, NBC affiliate KNTV reports.

Kalin, his son, Jon, and his granddaughter, Sidney, hiked six hours to the rock before beginning the difficult climb. It’s a steep ascent using two cables, without hiking equipment.

After 13 hours of climbing, the trio finally reached the top. Bystanders cheered as Kalin reached the summit, video of the touching moment shows. The family shared a hug as he took a much-deserved rest on a rock.

“Slowly but surely we got closer to the top. You know, finally I saw where the cable was locked into the rock solid as possible and I thought, ‘My gosh, we’re here!'” Kalin told KNTV. “That was just super.”

Kalin got the idea to summit Half Dome after he went skydiving at age 91. He told KNTV he keeps in shape with daily walks and trained for the hike by climbing the stairs in his 16-story apartment building.

“Everyone was kind of looking at my dad in awe, saying, ‘Wow, amazing you’re doing this. You’re such an inspiration. Can I take a photo with you? You’re making me think of my dad.’ Pretty neat we had the support of everyone up and down the mountain,” Jon told KNTV.

As for what’s next for Kalin, he says he’s open to suggestions.