VIDEO: 92-year-old shoved to ground by stranger, hits head on fire hydrant

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 92-year-old woman was shoved to the ground by a passerby while walking in Gramercy Park in Manhattan earlier this month. Surveillance video shows the woman fall and hit her head on a fire hydrant.

According to New York City police, the incident occurred on the afternoon of June 12.

The video, which was released Tuesday shows the woman pushing a cart as the man walks toward her.

The man can be seen looking down at the sidewalk before approaching the woman and pushing her head.

The woman then loses her balance and falls to the ground, hitting the fire hydrant on the way down.

She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The man was not identified.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the man to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

