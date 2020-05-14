VIDEO: 7 ducklings rescued from sewer, reunited with their mom

Breaking News
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Eight ducklings were reunited with their mom in Massachusetts Thursday morning after seven ducklings were rescued from a sewer and one was being held by a resident.

Thomas J. O’Connor’s Animal Control Officers and Chicopee Fire Department helped net seven ducklings that had fallen down a sewer drain. A resident found one on the street and contained it.

The video sent to WWLP 22News from Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center. In the video you can see the mama duck walking in circles around the sewer grate as they arrived. The Chicopee Fire Department waits for the ducklings to come close to the net and scoops each one by one.

“It’s a happy reunion. It is amazing, it just amazes me the power of love when it comes to animals and their babies. So there they go! They’re all leaving, there she goes… mom and her eight little ducklings. More lives saved thanks to the Chicopee Fire Department.”

Officer Sanborn with TJO

