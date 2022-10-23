KEENE, N.H. (WFLA) — A plane crash left two people dead after the small aircraft crashed into a residential building in New Hampshire Friday.

According to city officials, the plane crashed into a multi-family building near a church located less than a mile from the Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport.

Surveillance video from the Hope Chapel Church captured the moment the plane crashed, sparking a large fire.

An associate pastor, Travis Phipps, with the church said no one at the church was hit, and the apartment residents next door managed to escape safely.

“God truly had his hands on the church that was full of children not more than 20ft from the plane crash,” Phipps said.

WMUR reported that the two fatalities came from the two people who were on board the small private plane.