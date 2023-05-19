LEICESTER, Mass. (WFLA) — A Massachusetts middle schooler saved her twin brother’s life after he choked on a piece of mozzarella cheese in their school cafeteria on Friday, May 12.

Video from Leicester Middle School shows the 12-year-old girl, Amelia Loverme, springing into action when her brother Charlie started choking.

The boy attempted to unlodge the cheese by coughing. He stood up and began pacing when his sister noticed what was happening.

His sister was able to perform the Heimlich maneuver, saving him.

TMX contributed to this article.