Video: 1 killed in explosion, fire at Oklahoma asphalt plant

National

by: K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR

Posted: / Updated:

ARDMORE, Okla. (KFOR/ KTEN) – Authorities in Ardmore were called to a reported explosion at an asphalt plant on Friday morning.

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, officials say they began receiving calls about a large explosion at the Asphalt Express plant in Ardmore.

Ardmore Police Chief Kevin Norris told KTEN that multiple agencies were called to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

KTEN reports that one person was killed in the explosion.

At this point, it is unclear if anyone else was injured in the blast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss