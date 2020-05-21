1  of  2
Breaking News
Texas base put on lockdown after reports of shooter Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Victoria’s Secret to close 250 stores, Bath & Body Works will close 50

National

by: NBC4 Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Around 250 Victoria’s Secret stores and 50 Bath & Body Works stores in the United States and Canada will close, their parent company L Brands announced in their first-quarter fiscal report Wednesday.

CNBC reported that Victoria’s Secret saw a 46% loss in sales in the first fiscal quarter that ended May 2. 

Earlier this month, Columbus-based L Brands terminated the sale of Victoria’s Secret to Sycamore Partner after the firm filed a lawsuit in April to get out of the deal. 

In addition, L Brands announced it is continuing steps to spin off the Victoria’s Secret brand as its own company. 

The deal to sell the Victoria’s Secret brand was reached in February, before the coronavirus forced the company’s stores to temporarily shut down. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss