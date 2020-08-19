Victims want Golden State Killer sent to toughest prison

Gay Hardwick, left, is comforted by her spouse Bob Hardwick, center, and San Joaquin County’s District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar during the second day of victim impact statements with Joseph James DeAngelo present at the Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif. Victims of the California serial killer and rapist, want him in a maximum security prison far, far away if he can’t spend the rest of his life on death row. In June, DeAngelo pleaded guilty to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges between 1975 and 1986. (Santiago Mejia//San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Victims of California serial killer and rapist Joseph DeAngelo want him locked away in a distant maximum security prison with other inmates since he isn’t going to spend the rest of his life on death row.

But they may not hold much sway over where the 74-year-old former police officer known as the Golden State Killer is imprisoned after he is sentenced Friday.

State correction officials said they must make their own evaluation about where and how DeAngelo can be housed.

One rape victim said in court Wednesday that she is certain DeAngelo is angling to be sent to a “prison nursing home for old murdering psychopaths.”

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: