HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in custody as part of an attempted murder investigation after police said he used a sword to attack another man in Waikiki. Witnesses said it started with an argument.

Michael Suissa, a visitor from Switzerland, stopped by 7-Eleven on Kalakaua Avenue Thursday, July 21 just before midnight to get some ice cream. Little did he know he would witness a gruesome attack.

“For me what happened here is like the world became crazy,” Suissa said.

Another witness named Johnny, who asked not to be on camera, said he still can’t believe what happened.

“I realized they’re fighting but I could never imagine with a sword,” said Johnny.

Both Johnny and Suissa said it all started with an argument between the two men inside 7-Eleven and that it looked like they had disagreements in the past.

“They started to argue about, I’m not sure about what it was, but they started arguing and then they went outside both of them,” Johnny explained.

From there Johnny said things escalated quickly.

“I saw the guy actually come with a sword and he just sliced the other guys hand and it was on the floor,” said Johnny.

Johnny said the victims entire hand was gone from the wrist down and that he was also sliced down the side of his body.

Suissa said the victim just stood there for a moment before falling to the ground.

“He looked like he’s in shock,” Suissa explained. “He didn’t understand what happened to him.”

After the attack, Suissa said the suspect ran to the back of the store and dumped the sword here before running down the street.

Police found the suspect and arrested him for attempted murder.

Suissa said he’s still shocked by what happened and the fact the suspect had the sword with him in the store.

“What he did to this guy, he changed his life. This guy, it’s not like yesterday. His life is totally different. He lost his palm, just for a simple argument,” Suissa explained.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Johnny said the incident changed his perspective on Waikiki.

“I’m from Miami,” he explained. “There is crime in Miami, but I’ve never seen anything like this before…it was a horrible experience.”