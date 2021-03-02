Vial of hope: Granddaughter gives 87-year-old grandparents both doses of COVID vaccine

(KARE/NBC News) — A year of pandemic lockdowns and restrictions in long-term care took a toll on Glenna and Eugene Luetgers.

“It was kind of traumatic at first,” said Glenna.

“When we couldn’t have any visitors, that was a low point,” said Eugene.

The Luetgers, who are both 87 years old, say they’re thankful that those restrictions at their retirement home in Plymouth, Minnesota are beginning to lift, thanks to the vaccine and the work of their granddaughter, Lindsay Hawkins.

“We’re very proud of her,” Glenna said.

Hawkins, a pharmacist for CVS, has been working extra hours as part of the vaccination team that is helping Minnesota long-term care residents receive their shots.

When the Luetgers learned they were next in line a few weeks ago, they got an idea.

