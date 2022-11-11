TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Park Service unveiled a lifetime pass providing free entrance to national parks for veterans and their families on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Interagency Military Lifetime Pass waives entrance fees for the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, as well as standard amenity recreation fees for the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Current military service members and their dependents, veterans and Gold Star Families are eligible for the pass.

The pass gives veterans and their families free access to approximately 2,000 public locations across more than 400 million acres of public lands, according to the VA.

The Military Pass has been expanded to include a pass that does not expire.

According to the VA, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022 authorized a free lifetime pass to national parks and other federal recreational lands for those eligible.

Previously, veterans and Gold Star Families were able to receive annual passes.

The Interagency Military Lifetime Pass can be obtained in-person while visiting participating site. The pass is also available online through the USGS online store, with a processing fee.

The VA has more information about who is eligible on its website.