Veterans Day 2021: Freebies, discounts to honor our brave

(WJW/WAVY) — In honor of Veterans Day, which falls on November 11, 2021, many places are offering deals, discounts and freebies for active-duty military, retirees, and their families.

Below is a comprehensive list, with both national and local offers. Not all national chains have locations in our region. Check the company website to see if there is a location near you.

Know of another Veterans Day deal? Send us an email at this address.

Most businesses require proof of military service, and the deals include participating locations only. It’s recommended that you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions.

FOOD

RETAIL/OTHER:

Bed Bath & Beyond: Appreciation event gets active-duty U.S. military, Veterans and spouses 25% off their entire purchase, in-store only, on November 11.

Appreciation event gets active-duty U.S. military, Veterans and spouses 25% off their entire purchase, in-store only, on November 11. Cracker Barrel: From November 2-15, enjoy 25% off Everyday Military Apparel for Military Family Appreciation Month. Shop now in-store or online.

From November 2-15, enjoy 25% off Everyday Military Apparel for Military Family Appreciation Month. Shop now in-store or Dollar General: Veterans, active-duty military and their families can get 20% off purchases Nov. 11-14 after verifying military credentials online.

Veterans, active-duty military and their families can get 20% off purchases Nov. 11-14 after verifying military credentials online. Great Clips : Veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips will receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov.12 through Dec. 10.

: Veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips will receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov.12 through Dec. 10. Rack Room Shoes/Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse: Military personnel can present their valid U.S. Military ID to receive a 10% discount on in-store purchases every Tuesday and a 20% discount every Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Veterans Day.

Military personnel can present their valid U.S. Military ID to receive a 10% discount on in-store purchases every Tuesday and a 20% discount every Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Sheetz: All veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free half turkey or ham sub and a regular-size fountain drink Thursday, November 11 at any of Sheetz’s 635 store locations. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.

All veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free half turkey or ham sub and a regular-size fountain drink Thursday, November 11 at any of Sheetz’s 635 store locations. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify. SportClips: Select SportClips locations are offering free haircuts to active duty U.S. service members and veterans on November 11, 2021, with valid proof of service.

Select SportClips locations are offering free haircuts to active duty U.S. service members and veterans on November 11, 2021, with valid proof of service. Target: Veterans and active-duty military and their families can get 10% off two separate purchases with verification of military status through Nov. 13 with the Target Circle program.

Veterans and active-duty military and their families can get 10% off two separate purchases with verification of military status through Nov. 13 with the Target Circle program. Travel Centers of America: Anyone who has served in the armed forces can receive a complimentary meal of their choice by showing proof of service to their restaurant server prior to ordering Thursday.

Anyone who has served in the armed forces can receive a complimentary meal of their choice by showing proof of service to their restaurant server prior to ordering Thursday. Walgreens: “To celebrate the service and commitment of the nation’s military and honor the men and women who serve the country,” Walgreens is offering a four-day in-store discount to all veterans and active duty military and their families. On Thursday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 14, veterans, military and their families will receive 20% off regular price eligible store items* at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide. with myWalgreens™ and proof of service. Some items are not eligible. That list is posted at this link.

