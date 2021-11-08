Veterans Day 2021: Freebies, discounts to honor our brave

(WJW/WAVY) — In honor of Veterans Day, which falls on November 11, 2021, many places are offering deals, discounts and freebies for active-duty military, retirees, and their families.
Below is a comprehensive list, with both national and local offers. Not all national chains have locations in our region. Check the company website to see if there is a location near you.
Know of another Veterans Day deal? Send us an email at this address.
Most businesses require proof of military service, and the deals include participating locations only. It’s recommended that you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions.
FOOD
- Applebees: All active military, veterans, reserves and National Guard can get a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu Thursday. When dining at Applebee’s on Thursday, these guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to-go or delivery within three weeks.
- BIBIBOP: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free bowl with military ID on Thursday.
- BJ’s Restaurants: Current and former military who dine in Thursday can get a complimentary meal from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper beverage.
- Bob Evans: On Thursday, veterans and active-duty military can choose a free meal from a special menu of seven homestyle favorites.
- Bonefish Grill: Bonefish Grill is offering a Heroes Discount offering 10% off all service members, veterans and first responders’ checks all day, every day with show of valid ID. Bonefish Grill has a location in Virginia Beach. Click here to make a reservation.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries offered to all past and present armed services members on Thursday. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded). Proof of service must be shown for redemption.
- Burntwood Tavern: All veterans and members of the military get a free lunch or dinner at any of the 15 Burntwood locations Thursday. Veterans and active military who show their military ID, veterans affairs card, discharge papers or wear their military uniform will receive free lunch or dinner. The offer does not apply to beer, wine or other alcoholic beverages.
- California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active U.S. military can get a complimentary entrée and beverage at all participating CPK locations nationwide Thursday.
- Carabba’s Italian Grill: Offering all service members, veterans and first responders 10% off any visit to their local restaurant this Veterans Day, on Thursday, November 11 and year-round with valid ID.
- Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal from a special menu Thursday.
- Denny’s: A complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam will be offered to all active, inactive and military personnel.
- Dunkin’: All veterans or active duty military personnel can get a free donut Thursday.
- Hard Rock Cafe: Veterans and military service members can get a free original Legendary Steak Burger topped with Applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, a crispy onion ring, leaf lettuce and vine-ripened tomato Thursday.
- Hooters: All veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day menu Thursday.
- IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations Thursday.
- Joe’s Crab Shack: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal at participating locations on November 11. Joe’s Crab Shack will also hand out a $5 bonus card to all veterans and active military members that can be used from November 12 through December 31, 2021. The free meal has a value of $15.
- Kolache Factory: On November 11, Kolache stores nationwide are offering free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military. Come in and enjoy a free kolache and a cup of coffee on the house between 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.. There is a Hampton Roads location in Virginia Beach.
- Little Caesar’s: A free lunch combo for veterans and active military will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
- Max & Irma’s: Veterans and active military can get a free Best Cheeseburger in America, endless fries, a fresh-baked cookie, and a fountain drink Thursday.
- McDonald’s: All active and retired military members, with a valid military ID, will be able to get one free breakfast or lunch/dinner sandwich on November 11 at McDonald’s restaurants across Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina.
- McCormick & Schmick’s: Veterans can enjoy 20% off their meal when they dine-in on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021. Valid for parties up to four people, with valid military ID. Click here to make a reservation.
- Menchie’s: Veterans and military members can get 6 ounces of froyo free Thursday. Must show valid military ID or proof of service to qualify.
- Metro Diner: Offering 50% off to active and retired military with valid military ID on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11 and 10% off year round. Diners can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner, including their signature Fried Chicken & Waffles. To find your nearest diner or to place your online order for to-go today, please visit https://metrodiner.com/
- Mission BBQ: Veterans and active-duty military get a free sandwich on November 11.
- Red Lobster: Military service or veterans dining in can get a free appetizer or dessert Thursday. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.
- Red Robin – Veterans and active-duty military who are Red Robin Royalty members can redeem a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries November 1 through November 14 for dine-in or to-go. You must register for Red Robin’s Royalty Program with military designation by Monday, November 1. The offer will be automatically loaded to your dashboard if your Military status is up-to-date on your account.
- Shoney’s: On Thursday, November 11 from open until 11 a.m., Shoney’s will say THANK YOU like only Shoney’s can: with its delicious and world-renowned All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared BREAKFAST BAR.
- Smoothie King — On November 11, veterans and active-duty military members get a free 20 oz. smoothie.
- Starbucks: Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffeeThursday for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. stores.
- Texas Roadhouse: Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots on November 11, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner that day through May 30, 2022.
- Wendy’s: Those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military can get a free breakfast combo offer with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card Thursday.
- White Castle: A free Combo Meal #1 through #6 or Breakfast Combo Meal will be offered to all veterans and active duty service members who dine at a participating White Castle restaurant Thursday.
RETAIL/OTHER:
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Appreciation event gets active-duty U.S. military, Veterans and spouses 25% off their entire purchase, in-store only, on November 11.
- Cracker Barrel: From November 2-15, enjoy 25% off Everyday Military Apparel for Military Family Appreciation Month. Shop now in-store or online.
- Dollar General: Veterans, active-duty military and their families can get 20% off purchases Nov. 11-14 after verifying military credentials online.
- Great Clips: Veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips will receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov.12 through Dec. 10.
- Rack Room Shoes/Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse: Military personnel can present their valid U.S. Military ID to receive a 10% discount on in-store purchases every Tuesday and a 20% discount every Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Veterans Day.
- Sheetz: All veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free half turkey or ham sub and a regular-size fountain drink Thursday, November 11 at any of Sheetz’s 635 store locations. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.
- SportClips: Select SportClips locations are offering free haircuts to active duty U.S. service members and veterans on November 11, 2021, with valid proof of service.
- Target: Veterans and active-duty military and their families can get 10% off two separate purchases with verification of military status through Nov. 13 with the Target Circle program.
- Travel Centers of America: Anyone who has served in the armed forces can receive a complimentary meal of their choice by showing proof of service to their restaurant server prior to ordering Thursday.
- Walgreens: “To celebrate the service and commitment of the nation’s military and honor the men and women who serve the country,” Walgreens is offering a four-day in-store discount to all veterans and active duty military and their families. On Thursday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 14, veterans, military and their families will receive 20% off regular price eligible store items* at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide. with myWalgreens™ and proof of service. Some items are not eligible. That list is posted at this link.
