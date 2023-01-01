WILSON, N.C. (WFLA) — A woman’s trip to get a biscuit landed her a $700,000 prize from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The lottery said Donna Denton of Wilson bought a $10 ticket from the Fremont Food Mart.

When she went home, she checked the ticket with her husband only to find that she had won $700,000.

“We had a very Merry Christmas,” Denton said. “This made Christmas a little happier.”

Denton, a production assembler, claimed the ticket on Dec. 28 and took home $497,073 after taxes.

The lottery said she now plans to donate some of her blessings to her church.