Venmo experiencing nationwide outage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Venmo is experiencing a major network issue that has left many customers unable to use the app, the company says.

Venmo Support tweeted Monday afternoon saying, “teams are currently working to resolve the issue.”

We are currently experiencing an interruption in service on the Venmo mobile app. Our teams are currently working to resolve the issue. Our priority is to ensure we're giving our customers the best experience, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — VenmoSupport (@VenmoSupport) December 30, 2019

Down Detector’s outage map shows a large part of the northeast, Midwest and western regions in red. A small part of Florida is affected.

In a comment section under the map, customers are saying “you caught us in a bad time” and they can’t send texts or make calls.

It’s not immediately clear when the outage started or exactly how many people were affected.

