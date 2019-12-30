Venmo experiencing nationwide outage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Venmo is experiencing a major network issue that has left many customers unable to use the app, the company says.
Venmo Support tweeted Monday afternoon saying, “teams are currently working to resolve the issue.”
Down Detector’s outage map shows a large part of the northeast, Midwest and western regions in red. A small part of Florida is affected.
In a comment section under the map, customers are saying “you caught us in a bad time” and they can’t send texts or make calls.
It’s not immediately clear when the outage started or exactly how many people were affected.
