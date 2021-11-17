Vandal spray-paints ‘Mike is a cheater’ on wrong vehicle

National

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) – A vandal in Washington, D.C., who may have wanted to get back at a philandering partner, spray-painted “Mike is a cheater” on his car.

Except it was the wrong car.

Nedra Brantley discovered the accusatory message Sunday on her Mitsubishi SUV parked in Washington D.C.

“I screamed. I’m surprised nobody in the neighborhood heard me, because I screamed so, so loud, because I didn’t expect this would happen,” Brantley said.

The vandal didn’t stop at defacing the hood and both sides of her car in black paint. The front and back windshields were smashed, and the license plate was blackened.

She is working with her insurance company and police to get her car back to normal.

Brantley said she has never dated someone named Mike. Not only that, she doesn’t even know anyone named Mike.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss