Vandal spray-paints ‘Mike is a cheater’ on wrong vehicle

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) – A vandal in Washington, D.C., who may have wanted to get back at a philandering partner, spray-painted “Mike is a cheater” on his car.

Except it was the wrong car.

Nedra Brantley discovered the accusatory message Sunday on her Mitsubishi SUV parked in Washington D.C.

“I screamed. I’m surprised nobody in the neighborhood heard me, because I screamed so, so loud, because I didn’t expect this would happen,” Brantley said.

The vandal didn’t stop at defacing the hood and both sides of her car in black paint. The front and back windshields were smashed, and the license plate was blackened.

She is working with her insurance company and police to get her car back to normal.

Brantley said she has never dated someone named Mike. Not only that, she doesn’t even know anyone named Mike.