USPS worker’s arm amputated at North Carolina mail facility, OSHA says

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Labor Department said the arm of a mechanic working at a mail facility in North Carolina was amputated last year after coming into contact with a machine that had a safety guard removed.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said it inspected the facility in Greensboro, North Carolina following the incident in late September.

The agency released its findings in a news release on Friday. The U.S. Postal Service operates the Greensboro Network Distribution Center.

The federal inspection identified repeat and serious safety violations.

