TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the start of the holiday season just over a week away, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is reminding customers to note those all-important holiday shipping deadlines so packages make it to their destinations in time for Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, or other holiday traditions.

The USPS recommends customers should follow the following deadlines to ship holiday cards and other gifts for their best chances of delivery before the holidays. As a general rule of thumb, the USPS says the earlier you send, the better.

2022 Holiday Shipping Dates for Contiguous U.S. (Lower 48 States)

For your item’s best chances of delivery before Dec. 25 in the lower 48 states, the USPS recommends shipping:

Domestic Mail Class/Product Date (excluding Alaska & Hawaii) USPS Retail Ground Service Dec. 17 First-Class Mail Service Dec. 17 Priority Mail Service Dec. 19 Priority Mail Express Service Dec. 23

2022 Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska & Hawaii

Those looking to ship to Alaska and Hawaii before Dec. 25 are encouraged to ship on the following dates:

First-Class Mail Service Priority Mail Service Priority Mail Express Service USPS Retail Ground Service Alaska Dec. 17 Dec. 17 Dec. 21 Dec. 2 Hawaii Dec. 17 Dec. 17 Dec. 21 N/A

2022 Holiday Shipping Dates for Military Mail

For recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25, USPS recommends the following:

Addressed to USPS Retail Ground Service First-Class Mail Service Priority Mail Service Priority Mail Express Military Service (PMEMS) APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs™ 090-092 Nov. 5 Dec. 9 Dec. 9 Dec. 16 APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 093 Nov. 5 Dec. 9 Dec. 9 N/A APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099 Nov. 5 Dec. 9 Dec. 9 Dec. 16 APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 340 Nov. 5 Dec. 9 Dec. 9 Dec. 16 APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 962-966 Nov. 5 Dec. 9 Dec. 9 Dec. 16

For more information on international shipping deadlines, visit USPS online.