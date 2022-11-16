TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the start of the holiday season just over a week away, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is reminding customers to note those all-important holiday shipping deadlines so packages make it to their destinations in time for Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, or other holiday traditions.

The USPS recommends customers should follow the following deadlines to ship holiday cards and other gifts for their best chances of delivery before the holidays. As a general rule of thumb, the USPS says the earlier you send, the better.

2022 Holiday Shipping Dates for Contiguous U.S. (Lower 48 States)

For your item’s best chances of delivery before Dec. 25 in the lower 48 states, the USPS recommends shipping:

Domestic Mail Class/ProductDate (excluding Alaska & Hawaii)
USPS Retail Ground ServiceDec. 17
First-Class Mail ServiceDec. 17
Priority Mail ServiceDec. 19
Priority Mail Express ServiceDec. 23

2022 Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska & Hawaii

Those looking to ship to Alaska and Hawaii before Dec. 25 are encouraged to ship on the following dates:

First-Class Mail ServicePriority Mail ServicePriority Mail Express ServiceUSPS Retail Ground Service
AlaskaDec. 17Dec. 17Dec. 21Dec. 2
HawaiiDec. 17Dec. 17Dec. 21N/A

2022 Holiday Shipping Dates for Military Mail

For recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25, USPS recommends the following:

Addressed toUSPS Retail Ground ServiceFirst-Class Mail ServicePriority Mail ServicePriority Mail Express Military Service (PMEMS)
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092Nov. 5Dec. 9Dec. 9Dec. 16
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 093Nov. 5Dec. 9Dec. 9N/A
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099Nov. 5Dec. 9Dec. 9Dec. 16
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 340Nov. 5Dec. 9Dec. 9Dec. 16
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 962-966Nov. 5Dec. 9Dec. 9Dec. 16

For more information on international shipping deadlines, visit USPS online.