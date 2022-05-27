TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Memorial Day weekend is set to cause traffic headaches throughout the long weekend as millions of Americans are set to hit the road.

The current price of gas could rise to $4.60 this holiday weekend, according to AAA, but it’s not stopping families from traveling.

According to a spokesperson for AAA, 2.2 million Floridians are planning to travel more than 50 miles over the holiday weekend and nearly 2 million will be driving.

This weekend is expected to be the busiest for Memorial Day travel since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, at an 8% increase from 2021.

News Channel 8 will be live streaming cameras from our fellow NBC affiliates throughout the weekend in the video above, as well as on our Facebook page.

Here is the schedule of what you will be seeing on Friday: