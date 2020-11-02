US Marshals find 27 missing children during search in Virginia

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Twenty-seven missing children were found in Virginia during a five-day search led by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Six other children who had been reported missing were found to be in the custody of their legal guardian during the operation, The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday in a news release.

The search effort, which was dubbed “Operation Find Our Children,” was made up of more than 60 federal, state and local investigators.

“While this Virginia operation is the most recent recovery of endangered and missing children led by the U.S. Marshals Service this year, we have also recovered more than 440 kids in Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana and other states,” U.S. Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in the news release.

The U.S. Marshals Service has recovered more than 2,000 missing children since 2005.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss