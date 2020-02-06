US firefighter back home after battling fires in Australia

(CNN/KTXL) – A United States Forest Service firefighter is back home in California after having spent the past month helping battle the raging fires in Australia.

Captain Dave Soldavini said the fires were similar to what California experienced in recent years, though Australia’s eucalyptus trees cause the flames to behave more dangerously.

Soldavini went viral during his time in Australia after saving a young orphaned kangaroo.

“Like it knew it was safe. And I’m sure the previous 24 hours had been really traumatic for it. And it just seemed like, okay I can take a nap now. I can relax and, yeah it seemed to know that it was going to be taken care of,” he said.

He said he’s glad he answered the call to be of service 8,000 miles away and that he learned the value of compassion for people and animals.

