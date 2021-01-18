US Capitol goes on lockdown following fire ‘several blocks away’

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — The US Capitol and surrounding House and Senate offices went on lockdown Monday following a fire several blocks away, according to reports.

According to NBC News, the following message was sent to staff in the US Capitol around 10:30 a.m.:

“All buildings within the Capitol Complex: External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover.”

A short time later, the US Secret Service said the Capitol was temporarily shut down “out of an abundance of caution” because of a small fire several blocks away.

The US Capitol Police released the following statement:

“In an abundance of caution following an external security threat under the bridge on the I-295 at First and F Streets SE, Acting Chief Pittman ordered a shutdown of the Capitol Complex. There are currently no fires on or within the Capitol campus. Members and staff were advised to shelter in place while the incident is being investigated. As more information becomes available, this message will be updated.”

The Capitol and surrounding areas are on heightened alert leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

