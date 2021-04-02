WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Police locked down the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon after an individual rammed a vehicle into two Capitol Police officers.

U.S. Capitol Police say all Capitol buildings were being locked down “due to an external security threat” and staff members were told they could not enter or exit the buildings.

The US Capitol Police Dept. later tweeted the lockdown was initiated after a suspect rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. Officials reportedly told NBC that after the crash, the suspect jumped out of the car window with a knife and was shot by Capitol police.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the hospital along with the two officers he struck.

An alert was sent out about the security threat while White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki was conducting her daily press briefing.

“There’s a security threat at the Capitol I know you’re not aware of right now but can you remind us with POTUS not on campus right now, who’s with him to brief him on issues?” a reporter asked.

“Obviously I’m not aware, as Kelly acknowledged, of the situation at the Capitol,” Psaki responded. “The President of the United States always travels with a national security rep, of course, with someone who serves as an acting chief of staff, typically a member of the press team who travels regularly to reconstruct the team that’s around him in the White House.”