TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officers stationed at a border crossing in Texas uncovered $919,000 in methamphetamines disguised as candy Thursday.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a white Mercedes transport van coming from Mexico. A CBP officer then referred the vehicle for further inspection which utilized a non-intrusive inspection (NII) system.

A physical inspection resulted in the discovery of 110 packages of candy wrappers containing alleged crystal methamphetamine weighing a total of 13.40 lbs. Officers also found 12 containers of canned foods containing 89.02 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine.

“These harmful narcotics will not make it to American streets thanks to our CBP officers who used their intuition and all our available tools and resources to stop this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.