US: 2 service members killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAGHDAD (AP) – The U.S. military says two service members have been killed by “enemy forces” while advising and accompanying Iraqi security forces.

In a statement, its says the two were killed Sunday during a mission to eliminate a stronghold of the Islamic State group in a mountainous area of north-central Iraq.

It says the names of the service members are being withheld pending next of kin notification, in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy.

A senior Iraqi official, speaking on condition of anonymity from Baghdad, said a joint mission between Iraq’s counter-terrorism forces and U.S.-led coalition forces south of Makhmour in northern Iraq came under attack from IS militants. During the fighting, two U.S. service members were killed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  "

Tampa Bay Area 6th grader becomes advocate for school choice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Area 6th grader becomes advocate for school choice"

Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge"

Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself"

Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill"

Blake Snell on his second start of the spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blake Snell on his second start of the spring"

one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area

Thumbnail for the video titled "one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area"

Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo"

97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy"

Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now"

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area"

1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa shooting; police investigating

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa shooting; police investigating"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss