UPS training thousands of drivers to spot, report human trafficking

by: WGHP Web Staff

(WGHP) – UPS is combatting human trafficking by partnering with Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) to help teach drivers how to spot and report signs of trafficking when out on their routes, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

TAT is a Colorado-based nonprofit whose mission is to provide educational materials for trucking and related industries and to train drivers to recognize the signs of sex trafficking by teaching them whom to call, what to do and what not to do.

UPS began started working with TAT in 2016, and in April 2017, UPS expanded the TAT pilot project to all U.S. driving operations, including delivery providers and over the road semi-tractor trailer drivers.

The TAT and UPS awareness project is expected to reach more than 90,000 drivers and supervisors.

As part of the company’s efforts to combat human trafficking, UPS has set up a traveling exhibit to help drivers learn how to properly recognize suspicious behavior.

Drivers in Atlanta got to see the exhibit firsthand, and it will soon be rolled out in more states for more drivers to learn from, UPS says.

