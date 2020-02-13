UPS contractor dies in conveyor belt accident at Kansas City facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Emergency officials are investigating after a man who became trapped in a conveyor belt Monday night at a Kansas City UPS facility died Tuesday morning.

Kansas City police said they responded to the call just before 6 p.m. Monday at the UPS facility located at 1010 North Century Ave.

Police originally said the man, who UPS said was a contractor, died Monday night, but crews from the Kansas City Fire Department were able to regain a pulse.

The victim, however, died from his injuries Tuesday morning, according to UPS. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have been called in to investigate the incident.

UPS released the following statement:

“We are saddened for the loss of a vendor’s employee, who was maintaining equipment at one of our facilities. We are working with the responding authorities, and extend our heartfelt condolences to the individual’s family, friends and coworkers.”

