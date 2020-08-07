UPS announces surcharge on bigger packages

(CNN) – Online shopping for the holidays could get expensive thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s if its delivered by UPS.
The company says it will add surcharges for delivery on big items. But it won’t affect customers buying small goods.
The surcharge will cost between $1 and $4.
The cost can also vary depending on whether delivery is via ground or air.
UPS ships more than 25,000 packages per week.
