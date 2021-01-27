Up to 8 feet of snow expected as powerful storm dumps on Sierra Nevada

SIERRA NEVADA, Calif. (KRON) – An Atmospheric River is expected to bring 5 to 8 feet of snow to parts of the Sierra, Nevada in California by Friday.

The National Weather Service upgraded a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning, and authorities are warning people to avoid all non-essential travel to the Sierra.

NEW: Winter Storm Warning has been upgraded to a BLIZZARD WARNING⚠️ for parts of the Sierra Nevada, impacting I-80 & US-50. ❄️



Driving conditions will deteriorate rapidly tonight with white-out conditions & near-zero visibility from this dangerous winter storm. #CAwx #CAsnow pic.twitter.com/nTwmRmOEY3 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 26, 2021

Both I-80 and US-50 should be avoided, according to officials.

⚠️Please avoid traveling this morning. Road conditions are treacherous. Stay home and indoors. @NHPNorthernComm @WashoeSheriff https://t.co/A7Iva8fTfO — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) January 27, 2021

On Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service Reno announced that a Backcountry Avalanche Warning was issued for Central Sierra Nevada Mountains.

‘Extreme danger’ in the area is expected from Wednesday through Friday morning.

The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the Greater Lake Tahoe area. EXTREME avalanche danger is expected for Wednesday, Thursday, and into Friday morning in the mountains. pic.twitter.com/BpxqUFKhzY — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) January 27, 2021

Snow was falling right here in the Bay Area on Tuesday night.

SNOW AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS: Here’s a look at current conditions from CAL FIRE Station 21, Saratoga Summit in Santa Cruz County. Elevation: 2,560 feet above sea level #CaWx pic.twitter.com/hTbst1YBUS — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 27, 2021

Cal Fire tweeted out a video showing the snow falling at higher elevations in the Santa Cruz Mountains.