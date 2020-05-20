Breaking News
United providing wipes, face masks to customers

(CNN) – United Airlines is taking steps to make air travel more safe.

Flight attendants will hand out masks and individually wrapped sanitizer wipes to its customers.

The carrier says it remains “passionate about connecting the world safely.”

United says it’s the only US airline that has a full-time, medical director focused on COVID-19.

