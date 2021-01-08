United joins rivals in dropping emotional-support animals

A service dog strolls through the isle inside a United Airlines plane at Newark Liberty International Airport while taking part in a training exercise in in 2017. The Transportation Department issued a final rule Wednesday covering service animals, saying only dogs can qualify, and they have to be specially trained to help a person with disabilities. For years, some travelers have been bringing untrained dogs and all kinds of other animals on board by claiming they need the animal for emotional support. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — More and more airlines are saying “No” to emotional-support animals. United Airlines is the latest.

United announced Friday that starting with flights in February it will no longer accept emotional-support animals. It will let trained service dogs fly for free in the cabin, but owners of other animals will have to pay a pet fee to put them in the cargo hold or a carrier that fits under a seat.

Alaska, American and Delta have announced similar changes.

The airline moves come after the Transportation Department allowed them to crack down on the growing number of emotional-support animals on planes.