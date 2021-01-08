United joins rivals in dropping emotional-support animals

CHICAGO (AP) — More and more airlines are saying “No” to emotional-support animals. United Airlines is the latest.
United announced Friday that starting with flights in February it will no longer accept emotional-support animals. It will let trained service dogs fly for free in the cabin, but owners of other animals will have to pay a pet fee to put them in the cargo hold or a carrier that fits under a seat.
Alaska, American and Delta have announced similar changes.
The airline moves come after the Transportation Department allowed them to crack down on the growing number of emotional-support animals on planes.
