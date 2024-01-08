TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — United Airlines said on Monday that it found some loose bolts on several 737 MAX 9 planes during its inspections required by the Federal Aviation Administration after one of the plane’s parts blew out Friday mid-air on an Alaska Airlines flight.

“Since we began preliminary inspections on Saturday, we have found instances that appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug — for example, bolts that needed additional tightening,” the airline said in a statement to News Channel 8. “These findings will be remedied by our Tech Ops team to safely return the aircraft to service.”

For the inspection, United removes two rows of seats and a sidewall liner to verify proper installation, the airline said.

A team of five United technicians also inspects the area around the door and seals and resecures it, checking for proper fit and security. Any discrepancies will be recorded and fixed before the plane is returned to service.

Friday’s Alaska Airlines incident renewed questions about the safety of Boeing’s MAX aircraft, which is the newest version of the company’s storied 737. There are two versions of the aircraft in service: the MAX 8 and the MAX 9, which is the larger of the two.

Regulators around the world grounded MAX 8 planes for nearly two years after a Lion Air flight crashed in Indonesia in 2018, and an Ethiopian Airlines MAX 8 crashed in 2019. Boeing changed an automated flight control system implicated in the crashes.

Last year, the FAA told pilots to limit the use of an anti-ice system on the MAX in dry conditions because of concern that inlets around the engines could overheat and break away, possibly striking the plane. And in December, Boeing told airlines to inspect the planes for a possible loose bolt in the rudder-control system.

However, those past issues are unrelated to Friday’s blowout, which is an exceedingly rare event in air travel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.