TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — United Airlines waived the fee required to change flights for travelers affected by a widespread computer outage Wednesday morning.

The FAA paused all domestic departures after its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which is responsible for helping pilots and crews plan flights, “failed.” As the airports across the country make their way through the backlog of departing flights, United is offering some reprieve for fliers who were stuck at the gate for hours and forced to re-book their flights.

“If your flight this morning was delayed due to the FAA-issued ground stop, we have issued a travel waiver to allow you the freedom to change your travel plans,” the airline wrote on Twitter.

United will waive the change fee and any difference in fare required to rebook for travelers flying out of certain airports. The original ticket must have been purchased on or before Jan. 10. The rebooking window closes after Jan. 16.

The travel waiver applies to the following airports:

Boston, MA (BOS)​

Chicago-O’Hare, IL (ORD)​

Cleveland, OH (CLE)

Denver, CO (DEN)

Tamuning, Guam (GUM)

Honolulu, Oahu, HI (HNL)

Houston, TX (IAH)

Los Angeles, CA (LAX)

New York/Newark, NJ (EWR)

San Francisco, CA (SFO)

Washington, DC – Dulles (IAD)

If you need to rebook your United Airlines trip, view your reservation online and select “change flight” to search for alternate flights.