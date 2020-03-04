United Airlines reduces number of domestic, international flights

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:
United Airlines Plane

TAMPA (AP/WFLA) – United Airlines will cut international and U.S. flying, freeze hiring and ask employees to volunteer for unpaid leave as it struggles with weak demand for travel because of the new virus outbreak.

United said Wednesday it will reduce passenger-carrying capacity 20% on international routes and 10% to 12% in the U.S.

United executives expect the reductions will carry into May.

Beyond that, it depends on what happens to bookings over the next few weeks. United’s CEO and president say they hope the moves are enough, but the nature of the outbreak requires the airline to be flexible in how it responds.

The announcement came hours after President Trump held a meeting with CEOs of major airline carriers to discuss the industry’s response to the virus and the potential threat it poses to travelers. After the meeting, Trump stressed that the public should feel safe to travel, especially in the United States.

United is waiving change fees for any new bookings, domestic & international made between March 3 and March 31, 2020. This applies to all tickets, fare types, destinations, points-of-sale and travel dates available for sale. For information click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hillsborough Co. Commission tightens pet retail sale laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission tightens pet retail sale laws"

Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns"

Bradenton police K-9 retires and receives heartwarming send-off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradenton police K-9 retires and receives heartwarming send-off"

Remarkable woman in Lakeland turns heartache into help and healing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable woman in Lakeland turns heartache into help and healing"

Rory McIlroy on 2020 Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rory McIlroy on 2020 Olympics"

Florida resident self-isolating in Washington after testing positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida resident self-isolating in Washington after testing positive for coronavirus"

Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas"

2019 River O' Green Timelapse

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 River O' Green Timelapse"

Fly away to Neverland with Penguin Project's 'Peter Pan Jr.' play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fly away to Neverland with Penguin Project's 'Peter Pan Jr.' play"

Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus"

Crash closes part of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash closes part of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss