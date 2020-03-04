United Airlines reduces number of domestic, international flights

TAMPA (AP/WFLA) – United Airlines will cut international and U.S. flying, freeze hiring and ask employees to volunteer for unpaid leave as it struggles with weak demand for travel because of the new virus outbreak.

United said Wednesday it will reduce passenger-carrying capacity 20% on international routes and 10% to 12% in the U.S.

United executives expect the reductions will carry into May.

Beyond that, it depends on what happens to bookings over the next few weeks. United’s CEO and president say they hope the moves are enough, but the nature of the outbreak requires the airline to be flexible in how it responds.

The announcement came hours after President Trump held a meeting with CEOs of major airline carriers to discuss the industry’s response to the virus and the potential threat it poses to travelers. After the meeting, Trump stressed that the public should feel safe to travel, especially in the United States.

United is waiving change fees for any new bookings, domestic & international made between March 3 and March 31, 2020. This applies to all tickets, fare types, destinations, points-of-sale and travel dates available for sale. For information click here.